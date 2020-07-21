Hawaii football picked to finish third in West Division of Mountain West Conference

The University of Hawaii football team was picked to finish third in the West Division of the Mountain West in a preseason media poll released Tuesday.

San Diego State received 19 of 21 first-place media votes in the West Division, while Nevada received the other two. In the Mountain Division, defending conference champion Boise State received 20 first-place votes while Wyoming received the other.

The Rainbow Warriors went 10-5 overall and 5-3 during Mountain West regular season games in 2019, winning the West Division for the first time in program history. The ‘Bows ultimately fell 31-10 at Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game last December.

Since then, Todd Graham has taken over as the new head coach for UH following Nick Rolovich’s January departure to Washington State University.

Four games so far have been canceled for UH in the upcoming 2020 season, with three of those coming from Pac-12 Conference teams after it announced its 12 teams would play a conference-only schedule in 2020 due to safety precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mountain West has yet to announce plans on if its members will only play conference games for the upcoming season.