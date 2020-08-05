Hawaii Foodbank’s annual Food Drive Day will be held virtually this year

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – For the first time, the Hawaii Foodbank’s Annual Food Drive Day will be held virtually on Aug. 15.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The organization says the decision was made after consulting with local health leaders about the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Those who want to help can do so in three ways:

Since the start of the pandemic, the Hawaii Foodbank has purchased more than $4.75 million in emergency food, compared to its typical annual budget of $400,000.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories