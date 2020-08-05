HONOLULU (KHON2) – For the first time, the Hawaii Foodbank’s Annual Food Drive Day will be held virtually on Aug. 15.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The organization says the decision was made after consulting with local health leaders about the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.
Those who want to help can do so in three ways:
- Visit the Hawaii Foodbank’s website and donate food virtually.
- Spread awareness on social media.
- Make a monetary donation to the Hawaii Foodbank online.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Hawaii Foodbank has purchased more than $4.75 million in emergency food, compared to its typical annual budget of $400,000.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii Foodbank’s annual Food Drive Day will be held virtually this year
- COVID-19 hospitalizations surge as Hawaii continues to see triple digit numbers
- Mayor Caldwell cracking down on open bars in Honolulu
- Former UH QB coach Dan Morrison of the Roughnecks ‘excited’ about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s purchase of XFL, hopes for expansion to Hawai’i one day
- Not Too Late To Vote