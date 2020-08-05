Hawaii Foodbank’s annual Food Drive Day will be held virtually this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) – For the first time, the Hawaii Foodbank’s Annual Food Drive Day will be held virtually on Aug. 15.

The organization says the decision was made after consulting with local health leaders about the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Those who want to help can do so in three ways:

Visit the Hawaii Foodbank’s website and donate food virtually.

Spread awareness on social media.

Make a monetary donation to the Hawaii Foodbank online.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Hawaii Foodbank has purchased more than $4.75 million in emergency food, compared to its typical annual budget of $400,000.

