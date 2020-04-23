Live Now
Hawaii Foodbank to provide fresh local fish for those in need

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Foodbank is providing fish for those in need.

The nonprofit is committed to purchasing $50,000 of fresh local fish, which will be distributed through its food assistance programs. The foodbank says that the pandemic is affecting seafood industries.

“We thought this was an innovative way of getting fish, much protein, much-needed produce, fish, vegetables, into our hands and to those in need,” said Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani. “It’s something no other foodbank is doing in the country, that’s for sure. Because we’re so unique being geographically located.”

The seafood and fishing industry is also committed to donating 2,000 pounds of fish to the foodbank.

