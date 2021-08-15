Hawaii Foodbank hosting virtual food drive

FILE – Canned food sits in boxes at the Hawaii Foodbank, Honolulu, Hawaii, March 2019.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Foodbank’s annual food drive has gone virtual for the second year in a row.

The decision was made after Gov. David Ige decided to limit gathering restrictions in response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

Those who want to help can do so in three ways:

Visit the Hawaii Foodbank website and donate food virtually; Every dollar helps provide food for more than two meals

and donate food virtually; Every dollar helps provide food for more than two meals :Donate much-needed items Canned protein such as tuna or chicken. Prepared canned meals such as soup and pasta. Canned fruit and vegetables. Rice in two to five pound bags.

Spread the word on social media

The Hawaii Foodbank has distributed more than 27 million meals since the pandemic began in March 2020.