Hawaii Foodbank hosting virtual food drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Foodbank’s annual food drive has gone virtual for the second year in a row.
The decision was made after Gov. David Ige decided to limit gathering restrictions in response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.
Those who want to help can do so in three ways:
- Visit the Hawaii Foodbank website and donate food virtually; Every dollar helps provide food for more than two meals
Donate much-needed items
- Canned protein such as tuna or chicken.
- Prepared canned meals such as soup and pasta.
- Canned fruit and vegetables.
- Rice in two to five pound bags.
- Spread the word on social media
The Hawaii Foodbank has distributed more than 27 million meals since the pandemic began in March 2020.