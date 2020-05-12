Breaking News
Exclusive Poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic

Hawaii Food & Wine Festival opens applications for kokua restaurant workers’ fund

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York. Small business owners across the country waited again Wednesday, April 8, to receive loan money under the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief program. Despite a few reports that some companies had received their loans, the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of owners who began applying for the loans on Friday were still in limbo. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Restaurant and bar workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for financial aid from the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival.

The financial aid is a $250 Visa card that will be mailed to those who qualify.

  • To qualify, you must meet these qualifications:
  • A current resident of the State of Hawaii and must provide valid Hawaii State Driver’s License or Hawaii State Identification Card number;
  • Worked full- or part-time basis in the restaurant or bar industry for at least the past 90 days prior to being furloughed or laid-off due to COVID-19;
  • Employment in the restaurant or bar industry have had to be the primary source of income for the last year;
  • Have experienced a decrease in wage or loss of job on or after March 17, 2020; and
  • Must provide copies of paystubs. 1. Paystub dated December 17, 2019 or earlier, and 2. Last paystub received (pay period must include March 17, 2020).

One card per person while supplies last.

For more information, call the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival at 808-738-6245.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 64°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 82° 64°

Tuesday

80° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 60% 80° 65°

Thursday

80° / 66°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 70% 80° 66°

Friday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 82° 67°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 82° 68°

Sunday

81° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

Trending Stories