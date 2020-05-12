Hawaii Food & Wine Festival opens applications for kokua restaurant workers’ fund

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York. Small business owners across the country waited again Wednesday, April 8, to receive loan money under the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief program. Despite a few reports that some companies had received their loans, the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of owners who began applying for the loans on Friday were still in limbo. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Restaurant and bar workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for financial aid from the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival.

The financial aid is a $250 Visa card that will be mailed to those who qualify.

To qualify, you must meet these qualifications:

A current resident of the State of Hawaii and must provide valid Hawaii State Driver’s License or Hawaii State Identification Card number;

Worked full- or part-time basis in the restaurant or bar industry for at least the past 90 days prior to being furloughed or laid-off due to COVID-19;

Employment in the restaurant or bar industry have had to be the primary source of income for the last year;

Have experienced a decrease in wage or loss of job on or after March 17, 2020; and

Must provide copies of paystubs. 1. Paystub dated December 17, 2019 or earlier, and 2. Last paystub received (pay period must include March 17, 2020).

One card per person while supplies last.

For more information, call the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival at 808-738-6245.