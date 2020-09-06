HFD confirms one employee tested positive for COVID-19, multiple staff under quarantine

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Fire Department confirms one employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Hawaii Fire Department also reports that a person who is not an employee that was participating in the EMT training with the department tested positive for COVID-19.

Fire Chief Darren Rosario says there are no breaks in service to the public.

The two, both asymptomatic, were notified that they were identified as close contacts to a positive case while off-duty. Officials add that they were tested and that they received their positive tests.

These cases are not related.

There are 30 staff members from the Hilo, Puna, and Kona stations under quarantine due to work-related contact with these individuals.

There are five department employees in quarantine due to non-work related exposure.

The HFD says all personnel are asymptomatic.