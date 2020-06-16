Hawaii family separated between islands finally able to grieve father’s abrupt death together

The mandatory 14-day quarantine for inter-island travelers is coming to an end Monday night, which means many of Hawaii’s families can soon reunite.

For those who have lost loved ones during the quarantine, they can now start healing together.

It’s a tragic quarantine nightmare for a Maui family that has been split between the Valley Isle and Oahu.

Frank Beauchamp began feeling stomach pains back in March. Soon, as the world began to shutter due to COVID-19, Frank was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Frank’s son Jonny Beauchamp, or “Jonny B” as he’s lovingly called, immediately wanted to come home to see his dad.

“My dad was in the hospital and of course during COVID we couldn’t even visit him,” Jonny B said.

At 69-years-old, Frank was considered high risk for complications due to COVID-19 so family stayed away, but even if they were to make the trip to Maui, Frank wasn’t allowed to have visitors in the hospital.

Then, Governor David Ige announced an inter-island 14-day travel quarantine in late March, which further muddied the water between Oahu and Maui for the Beauchamps.

“Every time I would talk to him I would just say ‘Dad I will fly over, I don’t care about the quarantine.’ He was like ‘No don’t worry about it whenever the quarantine is over, come over,” Jonny B said.

Following seemingly successful surgery, Frank was expected to see a specialist on April 21 to get a prognosis for his future. Jonny B wanted to fly home, but on Thursday the 16th Frank pushed back again.

“My mom called me the next morning saying that he passed,” Jonny B said.

The family was stunned. Jonny B immediately reached out to the state to see how he could get to Maui. The state quickly put together an exemption, and Jonny B flew home to be with his mom.

“Even if I was there for just a day or two I could come back no problem. Knowing that it was going to be a two-week quarantine and at that time we couldn’t even go to the hospital to visit him, I just had no idea if it was worth it to fly back home,” Jonny B lamented the decision he had to make without knowing how advanced his father’s condition had become.

Jonny B spent two weeks back on Maui but had to return to Oahu to work. His siblings spent two week stretches staying with their mother and helping her grieve.

Still, Frank has yet to have a funeral service. With most mortuaries backlogged due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and travel, the Beauchamps are expecting to wait until the fall or later to celebrate Frank’s life.

“As far as his service goes we’re probably going to have to look at this fall or maybe even next year depending on how long this pandemic goes on for,” Jonny B said.

Between now and then, Jonny B says that he plans to use the time and freedom of interisland travel open again to do what matters most.

“Just to be with my mom and take care of things that I wasn’t able to take care of the previous two weeks that I was there.”