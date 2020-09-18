Hawaii families can get up to $286 for their child’s lunch with the Free and Reduced Price Lunch Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is encouraging those who need help with lunches for their kids to sign up for the Free and Reduced-Price Lunch Program.

Hawaii Governor David Ige announced that the federal government approved a second round for the program.

“Eligible families can receive up to $286 for each child for the combined months of August and September,” Gov. Ige said. “If your child is in need and is not enrolled in the Free and Reduced program, I would like to encourage you strongly that they should enroll no later than Sept. 21, 2020.”

Gov. Ige said during the first round of the program, $93,500 students received more than $33 million in additional benefits to support them.

Click here to sign up.

