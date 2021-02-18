Hawaii extends COVID-19 pre-travel test requirements during winter storms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program will temporarily be accepting valid COVID-19 test results within a timeframe of 96 hours due to the ongoing storm events on the mainland.

The changes are effective immediately from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21 and applies to all travelers arriving during this four-day period. The temporary extension replaces the original rule of having to get a test result within 72 hours.

Acceptable tests must continue to be from a trusted testing and travel partner and must have been received prior to boarding. Travelers are strongly advised to take a pre-travel COVID-19 test prior to the final leg of their trip.

Travelers arriving in Hawaii without a confirmed negative test are subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Test results must also be uploaded onto Safe Travels prior to departure or printed as a hard copy in hand when arriving in Hawaii.