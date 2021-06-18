Hawaii expands pre-travel testing program to French Polynesia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Travelers from French Polynesia will soon be able to bypass the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine by providing a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival. Governor David Ige made the announcement on Friday.

Travelers from the overseas collectivity of France will still be required to abide by the same rules that other approved countries and trans-Pacific US travelers follow to be exempt from quarantine. Those rules include taking a test 72 hours prior to departure from a Hawaii-approved trusted travel partner.

The state Department of Health (DOH) has approved the use of the COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) conducted by the Institut Louis Malardé for the pre-travel test.

“I am very grateful to President Fritch and all those in the French Polynesian government who have worked hard to make our pre-travel testing program available to your residents,” Gov. David Ige said. “Many of Hawaiʻi’s residents have family in Tahiti, and welcoming our guests from French Polynesia to Hawaiʻi is an important step in maintaining the close relationship between our two regions.”

“I consider that the resumption of air service with the Hawaiian Islands as of August 7, is the recognition by your State of the collective efforts made both by the country’s authorities, by our health personnel but also by our population slowdown of the circulation of COVID-19 in our territory,” said President Fritch of French Polynesia.

Travel to Hawaii from French Polynesia is set to resume on June 21.