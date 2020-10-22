Hawaii expands list of inter-island travel testing partners

Even with tourism set to reopen for mainland travelers in October, no changes are likely with inter-island travel.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State of Hawaii expanded its list of trusted testing partners for inter-island travel.

New to the list is Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

Similar to the state’s trans-Pacific pre-travel testing program, inter-island travelers who arrive in Kauai and Maui counties can bypass the 14-day quarantine order with an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a state testing partner.

Most importantly, the test has to be negative and taken 72 hours before departure.

The state announced that beginning Oct. 21, inter-island travelers to Hawaii Island will have two options to opt-out of the 14-day quarantine.

Travelers can either take the test 72 hours before departure, or they can get a post-arrival test from a state testing partner. The latter will require travelers to remain in quarantine until a negative test is reported and verified.

For the pre-travel test option, travelers will have to upload their test results to the Safe Travels website. Travelers must have their results when they arrive for airport screeners to review.

If an incoming passenger decides to opt-out of the testing program, the passenger will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Here’s a list of all nine trusted testing partners for inter-island travel:

Clinical Laboratories of Hawaii – All lab tests require an order by a licensed healthcare provider in the State of Hawaii. An appointment is required. More information at clinicallabs.com.

CVS Health (Longs) – Appointments may be scheduled up to two days in the future at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. Tests are available for ages 12 and older. Pre-registration is required. More information at cvs.com/selfpaytesting.

Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc. (DLS) – All COVID-19 testing at DLS currently requires a lab order and collection by a licensed healthcare provider in the State of Hawaii. More information at dlslab.com/covid-collection/.

Hawaii Pacific Health – Testing is available at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children on Oahu and Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai in partnership with Clinical Labs of Hawaii. Appointments are required at Kapiolani and must be scheduled online at clinicallabs.com/covid. There is no appointment is necessary at Wilcox. More information at hawaiipacifichealth.org/covid19testing.

Kaiser Permanente (for members only) – Kaiser Permanente members may schedule a test online or contact the appointment call center or nurse advice line in their home region for scheduling instructions. Kaiser Permanente members returning home to Hawaii may call the Away-from-Home Travel Line at 951-268-3900 for scheduling instructions. More information at kp.org/travel.

Minit Medical – There are three available clinics on Maui with drive-up testing. An appointment is required. More information at 808-667-6161 and Minitmed.com.

Urgent Care Hawaii – Tests are available with online registration at ucarehi.com. The results are emailed within 24 hours. Limited walk-ins can be accommodated. More information at 808-797-7980.

Vault Health – The company provides at-home FDA-authorized saliva tests with real-time audio-visual supervision. Tests are available for ages five and older. Tests results are mailed in 72 hours or less. More information at learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-Hawaii.

Walgreens – Testing is available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria. Tests are available for ages five and older. All drive-thru testing locations operate outdoors and patients do not leave their vehicles. An appointment is required. Request the RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel or Rapid Point of Care (POC) test, which are both approved by the State of Hawaii. More information at walgreens.com/covid19testing.

The state said that for a period of time, it will not be adding more trans-Pacific and inter-island testing partners. This is to give officials the time to monitor the performance of the Safe Travels program and make adjustments if needed.

