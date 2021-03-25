Hawaii expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 60 and older

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning Monday, March 29, Hawaii residents age 60 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Hawaii Department of Health made the announcement on Thursday, March 25.

“We are closely monitoring current and projected vaccination numbers, appointment availability and most importantly the amount of vaccine allocated to the people of Hawaii,” State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, said in Thursday’s news release. “Our analysis of these indicators tells us it is time to expand vaccine eligibility to more people.”

Registration opportunities for those 60 and older will soon be available through links posted here and from healthcare providers around the state.

Currently, vaccines have been reserved for those 65 and older, healthcare workers, individuals with chronic medical conditions that put them at high risk if infected with the virus, frontline essential workers in phase 1b and certain essential workers in phase 1c.