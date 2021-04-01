Hawaii expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include more essential workers

HONLULU (KHON2) — Starting Monday, Apr. 5, the essential workers in Phase 1C who were unable to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible.

It will include those in construction, banking and finance, retail, and transportation.

This comes as the health department asks neighbor islands to expand vaccine eligibility.

Health Director Libby Char says, the state is getting more than 81,000 doses this week, and the federal government is distributing thousands more to Longs Drugs and Safeway.

She believes it’s the right time to give neighbor islands more say in how they administer those vaccines.