Hawaii event professionals conference happens in person and online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s an in-person and online event for live event professionals.

It happens Friday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center Ballroom C and on Zoom.

The purpose of the event is to talk about the future of the business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those attending in person must wear a mask at all time, have their temperature checked, and pass a screening of questions.

To register for the conference in person and online, click here.

For more information phone (808) 371-2933.