Hawaii event professionals conference happens in person and online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s an in-person and online event for live event professionals.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
It happens Friday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center Ballroom C and on Zoom.
The purpose of the event is to talk about the future of the business during the coronavirus pandemic.
Those attending in person must wear a mask at all time, have their temperature checked, and pass a screening of questions.
To register for the conference in person and online, click here.
For more information phone (808) 371-2933.