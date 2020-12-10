Hawaii Energy distributes Chromebooks to 4 public schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Energy announced that it distributed a total of 350 Chromebook laptop computers to four Hawaii public schools on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The company says the laptops were contributed to the schools to provide students with greater access to technology. Three of the schools are located on the Big Island and one is on Oahu.

A list of the schools and the number of Chromebooks distributed can be found below:

145 to Keonepoko Elementary School, Hawaii Island

100 to Na’alehu Elementary School, Hawaii Island

55 to Kohala Elementary School, Hawaii Island

50 to Hau’ula Elementary School, Oahu

The company says some of the schools are in communities where Hawaii Energy has pilot programs and that laptops use a quarter of the amount of energy that a desktop computer does.

Hawaii Energy is planning to distribute an additional 150 Chromebooks to one more school and two nonprofit organizations.