Hawaii employment company launches coronavirus screening, tracking tool

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Employment company “ALTRES” has created a new tool to help get life back to normal.

The “Wellness Tracker” was initially meant for businesses to help employees self-monitor their health and whether they might have been exposed to COVID-19.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Sports teams have begun using the tool to monitor their athlete’s health, including USA Softball of Hawaii.

“And so this is one of those opportunities that we could provide our community a safe and a convenient way to be able to get back to work, to get back to play, and to do it while being assured they had the tools necessary to keep Hawaii safe.” Siana Austin Hunt, ALTRES

The Wellness Tracker is completely optional, confidential and customizable. Users upload their roster and a text message is sent to participants with self-monitoring questions.

Click here for more information and to download the free Wellness Tracker.

ALTRES was founded in Honolulu in 1969 and is a second-generation kama‘āina business. Click here to learn more.