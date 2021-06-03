Hawaii DOH unveils coronavirus vaccine maps

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health unveiled new maps on Thursday, June 3, that allow the public to track how their community is doing in terms of getting vaccinated.

The new tool shows statewide vaccination rates that can also be searched by County or zip code.

The maps show 42% of the Big Island are fully vaccinated and 54% of the community has received their first dose. On Oahu, 42% are completely vaccinated and 52% have gotten their first dose.

Kauai County is leading the pack with 50% completely vaccinated and 57% having got their first shot. For Maui County, 43% are fully vaccinated and 55% have partial vaccination status.

“From a state planning perspective, this allows us to think through where maybe we need to generate some mobile vaccination sites, some more creative vaccination events going on to bring the vaccine into the community where maybe access has been a little more limited” Josh Quint, Department of Health epidemiologist

Click here to view the new progress maps. Scroll down to “Hawaii COVID-19 Vaccine Summary,” and then select the “MAP” button.