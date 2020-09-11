Hawaii DOH says it’s finally seeing a decline in COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After nearly six weeks of high COVID case numbers, the decline in cases is finally being seen.

The state Department of Health reported that the number of cases has was over 100 for the first time on July 29. In early August, the daily number exceeded 200.

This week, the case numbers have declined. On Thursday, Sept. 10, there were 169 new cases reported.

The seven-day positive case rate is at 3.3 percent.

Health department director Bruce Anderson cites the use of face masks and physical distancing as the reason to why the numbers are going down.



“This didn’t happen by accident or wishful thinking; it has been a collaborative effort. There is evidence the initiatives of the health department in partnership with other organizations such as the Hawai‘i National Guard and the University of Hawaii and the diligence of those in the community to wear their face masks and practice physical distancing are all working to decrease the number of cases in our state,” he said. “We are all doing our part to decrease disease transmission and flatten the curve.”

But just because the numbers are going down, Anderson said that the community should not let their guard down again.

“If there are surges in the future, we can expect them to be smaller and last for a shorter duration because of our system in place to control the spread more rapidly.”

