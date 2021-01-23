Hawaii DOH releasing preliminary COVID vaccination amounts on weekdays

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) announced on Friday, Jan. 22, that it will be releasing a preliminary number of COVID-19 vaccinations on weekdays in addition to the verified number issued every Wednesday.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The preliminary number released on Friday, Jan. 22, was 94,003 and reflects the preliminary count up until Thursday, Jan. 21. The DOH says, the actual number of administered vaccinations is likely higher due to ongoing delays in reporting from vaccination sites.

The DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division will continue publishing the vetted and verified number every Wednesday at 12 p.m., which includes vaccinations administered through the previous Sunday at 11:59 p.m. The verified number as of Wednesday, Jan. 20, stands at 70,095.

The weekday preliminary numbers are being released “To more accurately convey the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Hawaii,” the DOH said.

The teachers union recently requested improved COVID-19 modeling from the DOH to better determine the reopening of schools.