Hawaii DOH partnering with pharmacies to vaccinate kupuna in residential care homes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) announced on Friday, Jan. 15, that it is partnering with several pharmacies to offer drive-thru and in-home vaccinations to residents and caregivers of small residential care homes.

The partnering pharmacies include ElixRx Pharmacy, 5 Minute Pharmacy, Foodland Pharmacy, KTA Pharmacy, Pharmacare Hawaii, The Queen’s Medical Center Pharmacy, and Times Pharmacy. DOH Director Dr. Libby Char said, the partnership is a big step for implementing the state’s vaccination plan.

“This is another major step forward in the implementation of our state’s vaccination plan. With residents and staff of larger long-term care facilities such as assisted living communities now in progress, we’re now turning our attention to residential care homes and community care foster family homes.” DOH Director Dr. Libby Char

The DOH’s Office of Health Care Assurance licenses and inspects approximately 1,200 community care foster family homes, 445 adult residential care homes and 50 developmental disabilities domiciliary homes whose residents may be seniors or have underlying health conditions.

The care homes affected by this partnership are separate from the scheduled mass vaccination sites that are set to open during the week of Monday, Jan. 18.

The DOH is directly contacting licensed care home operators to schedule in-home vaccinations.

Operators who have questions about vaccinations for kupuna or essential workers are advised to call the DOH vaccination information line at (808)-586-8332.