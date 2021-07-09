Hawaii DOH investigating coronavirus clusters among food service workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unvaccinated employees in the food service industry are among the latest COVID-19 cluster that the Department of Health (DOH) is investigating.

Officials said there was a cluster of four food service workers in mid-June.

A total of seven employees had attended a weekend outdoor gathering, followed by a dinner in which they did not wear masks or social distance — none of the workers were vaccinated.

Three became infected with COVID-19 and the fourth was exposed at work and got sick.

Health officials investigated a cluster of 14 COVID-19 cases associated with five different social events in early June. No one wore masks or socially distanced among the 14 cases, according to the DOH.

A cluster of five COVID-19 cases also popped up among restaurant workers in March. Officials said the employees shared an electronic cigarette while sitting in a car during a work break. None of the cases in the March cluster were vaccinated, DOH officials said.

