Hawaii DOH investigating 2 sports teams halted due to coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is looking into a couple of sports teams that have had to stop practice because of COVID-19.

The DOH is investigating a cluster affecting the University of Hawaii (UH) football team in the latest cluster report where there were eight positive cases and 81 student-athletes had to be quarantined.

UH football officials announced on Monday, April 5, that spring practice and in-person activities were paused. UH says there have been no more additional cases and the total number remains at eight as of Thursday, April 8.

DOH officials say a high school volleyball team also stopped practice after a player tested positive. This team member was exposed to COVID-19 during a gathering with friends and family over spring break. The other team members tested negative so far and remain in quarantine.

There are 32 cases on the Big Island under educational settings. KHON2 was told that cluster is on the west side of the island.

“To our understanding it is just a few students who tested positive that ended up spreading in a small institution,” said Communications Director Cyrus Johnasen.

There were 12 cases under social gatherings and six for places of worship.

“At this time, we don’t believe any of the clusters whether big or small on Hawaii Island are going to spread any further than they already have based upon the data that we have so far,” said Hawaii County spokesperson Cyrus Johnasen.