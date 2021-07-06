Hawaii DOH includes federal data in coronavirus vaccine dashboard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) announced its Disease Outbreak Control Divison data dashboard will include statistical information on federal program vaccine recipients on Tuesday, July 6.

There is also new information on the age of people who received vaccinations and where the vaccines were administered.

State health director Dr. Elizabeth Char said the new data gives officials a better idea of where they need to focus vaccination efforts.

“This new information from the federal agencies gives us a better idea where we have succeeded in administering vaccinations and where we need to direct more of our efforts. We hope more young adults will recognize the very real consequences of being infected with the COVID-19 virus including the lasting effects from long-haul COVID.” Dr. Elizabeth Char, State Health Director

Below is a list of statewide vaccination rates in eligible age groups with and without data from federal agencies.

Vaccinations with Federal Data Vaccinations without Federal Data Age 18-29 50% 39% Age 30-39 58% 47% Age 40-49 67% 58% Age 50-64 77% 70% Age 65-74 94% 86% Statistics Courtesy of Hawaii Department of Health on July 6, 2021.

The percentage of residents who initiated their vaccinations increased with the added information from federal agencies from 62.7% to 64.7%, a gain of 2%.

The added federal information also slightly dropped the number of residents who completed their vaccinations from 58.3% to 58%, a loss of 0.3%, according to the DOH.

Below is a list of vaccination rates in all counties with and without federal data.

Vaccinations with Federal Data Vaccinations without Federal Data Honolulu 60% 51% Hawaii 54% 51% Maui 52% 50% Kauai 58% 55% Statistics Courtesy of Hawaii Department of Health on July 6, 2021.

“We are delighted to learn more people have started the vaccination process than we previously knew,” acting state epidemiologist Dr. Sara Kemble said. “Most of those people will be getting their second shots soon, which means the number of people who will have completed their vaccinations will be increasing.”

Officials said the added information from the federal agencies does not change the statewide total of administered vaccinations and will not impact the announced changes to the Safe Travels program and revised rules on social gatherings.

Click here to view the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division dashboard.