Hawaii DOH adds vaccination data to COVID portal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday, Jan. 7, that their Disease Outbreak Control Division has added information on the number of vaccinations administered in Hawaii to their online COVID-19 portal.

New data released on Wednesday, Jan. 6, shows that 25,470 vaccines have been administered as of the end of Saturday, Jan. 2. The information is updated every Wednesday at noon.

The director of the DOH says, Hawaii is in good shape in regards to vaccinations.

“Hawai‘i is doing really well with vaccinations. We’ve only had vaccine available to us for three weeks. The Christmas holiday and the New Year’s holiday curtailed our efforts just a bit, but we are ready to ramp up vaccinations going forward. Our goal is to get vaccine to as many people as possible in a safe, secure and orderly manner.” Dr. Elizabeth Char, DOH Director

The new feature shows statewide as well as county-by-county totals and can be found on the DOH website.