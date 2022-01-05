Hawaii DOE superintendent: 800 teachers statewide have called out sick

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) released additional guidance for schools to follow regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases statewide.

Thousands of public school students returned to class on Tuesday, Jan. 4, after a two-week break. The updated guidance is in alignment with the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Key points include the following:

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate for five days , regardless of their vaccination status. They may return to school after five days if their symptoms improved and no fever for at least 24 hours without the use of medication. Those recovering from COVID-19 must continue to wear a mask for five days off-campus and off-site following isolation.

, regardless of their vaccination status. Schools should make plans for closing classrooms due to lack of supervision as a result of staff absences. Schools should plan for rolling absences and provide student work aligned with lessons missed for extended absences. For disruptions lasting more than one day, schools should create a plan for the continuation of learning for the classroom(s) affected.



Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi on Wednesday, Jan. 5, reported that 800 public school teachers have called out sick and stayed home, which represents 12% of teachers. He added that there are currently 400 unfilled substitute teacher requests.

“Staffing challenges are unfortunately a statewide issue across all industries: airlines, hospitals, grocery stores – are all as a result of holiday gatherings,” he said.

Hayashi thanked those at the school level who are being flexible and allowing students to return to in-person learning.