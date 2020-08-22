Hawaii DOE reports 14 COVID-positive cases from Aug. 15 to 21

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education reported that 14 people on Oahu have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of these cases, four are students, nine are employees and one is a parent.

From June 25 to Aug. 21, the department has seen a cumulative case total of 29.

As the school year kicks off, the HIDOE will provide a weekly report of COVID-19 cases.

“HIDOE’s case count should not be used to determine community spread or sources of an outbreak or cluster. To date, in all HIDOE cases, an infected individual came onto campus; the transmission did not occur on campus,” the department wrote in their Aug. 15-21 case report.

The weekly update will report these cases by complex area. The department defines ‘complex area’ as groups of adjacent high schools and their feeder elementary and middle schools.

There are nine complex areas on Oahu.

HIDOE said that all affected areas were sanitized and notification went out to staff for all cases.

Cases that are being investigated will not be reported in the weekly update. It will only be reported when the department receive one of three official documentation options: lab results, doctor’s note or DOH confirmation.

Here’s a quick look at the Aug. 15-21 case count update:

​​​Date Case Confirmed ​Complex Area​ ​Case Count HIDOE Response​ ​ ​​Notification to impacted community ​Cleaning and disinfection completed

Oahu ​​ ​Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani 8/15 Employee 1 ✔ ✔ 8/15 Students (same household) 2 ✔ ✔ 8/17 Employee 1 ✔ ✔ 8/20 Student 1 ✔ ✔ ​ Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt ​ ​ ​ ​​ ​ ​Aiea-Moanalua-Radford ​ ​ 8/17 Employee 1 ✔ ✔ 8/17 Employee 1 ✔ ✔ ​ ​Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua ​ ​ ​Campbell-Kapolei ​ ​​ 8/15 Employee 1 ✔ ✔ 8/17 Employee 1 ✔ ✔ ​ ​Pearl City-Waipahu 8/18 Employee 1 ✔ ✔ 8/18 Parent and student (same household) 2 ✔ ✔ ​ ​Nanakuli-Waianae ​ ​ 8/13 Employee 1 ✔​ ✔​ ​ Castle-Kahuku ​ ​​ ​​ ​ Kailua-Kalaheo​ ​ 8/15 Employee 1 ✔​ ​✔ ​Maui​ ​ ​Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui ​ ​ ​ ​ ​Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai ​ ​ ​ ​Kauai​ ​ ​ ​ ​Kapaa-Kauai-Waimea ​ ​ ​ ​Hawaii​ ​ ​Hilo-Waiakea ​ ​ ​ ​ Kau-Keaau-Pahoa​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​Honokaa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena ​ ​ ​

