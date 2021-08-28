Hawaii Disability Rights Center hosts COVID vaccine clinic in Waikele

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Disability Rights Center (HDRC) held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Waikele Center on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Staff members were on hand to provide support to folks who got their shot.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Below is a list of how individuals with disabilities were supported at the event:

ADA accessible for mobility impaired

ASL interpreter for deaf or hearing impaired

Chuukese and Tagalog interpreters

HDRC staff advocates to assist visually impaired or those with developmental disabilities

Free rides could be arranged

Free prize drawings and treats for all attendees

No appointment is needed

Health insurance coverage is not required

“The idea was that for people with disabilities, the effect of COVID is even worse. I mean if you think the pandemic has affected all of us, it hits people with disabilities even more. So for a lot of them it was difficult to get to a vaccine center.” Lou Erteschik, Hawaii Disability Rights Center executive director

Check out more news from around Hawaii

About 500 to 600 people were expected to come for their first or second dose. The clinic was held in partnership with Hawaii Pacific Health.