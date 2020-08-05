Hawaii Department of Education launches online help desk

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Public school students and their parents who are opting for distance learning, now have some help.

The Department of Education has launched the Ohana Help Desk which provides self-service and chat support for families having issues connecting to the DOE system from home.

It’ll help with things like network and security-related issues and software updates.

The DOE says it’s the nation’s first statewide help desk for a school district.

You can call (808) 643-DESK (3375) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m. The help desk will be closed on state holidays.

For more information, click here.

