Hawaii delegates sworn in for 117th Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. (KHON2) — U.S. Congressman Kaialii Kahele was sworn in on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 as a member of the 117th Congress.

Kahele is Hawaii’s newest elected official in the U.S. House of Representatives. He joins U.S. Congressman Ed Case, Senator Mazie Hirono and Senator Brian Schatz.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to have the privilege to represent Hawaii’s Second

Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Kahele. “I am grateful to the

people of Hawaii for trusting me to be your voice in Washington. It has been a long road to get

here, and many of you have been with us from the beginning. Thank you for standing by me and

going the distance. For those of you whom I don’t know yet, I hope to gain your trust and confidence. As your representative, I will work across the aisle when possible, and I will fight for our kupuna and our keiki to ensure a better Hawaii for all.”

Kahele Family, Washington DC, January 3, 2021, COURTESY: U.S. CONGRESSMAN KAIALII KAHELE

Joining Kahele in the U.S. House of Representatives is Congressman Ed Case, who was reelected for another term in office.

“I am deeply honored and pleased that Congressman Kai Kahele has now officially joined me in

representing the home we love in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Congressman Case.

“Every Congress since our beginnings has brought its own share of challenges and opportunities, known and unknown, and that is so acutely the case with the 117th Congress. Despite all that we face, we can chart a better path forward starting today, and I will do my utmost in representing

all of my constituents in making that happen,” Case added, regarding his own successful run for reelection.