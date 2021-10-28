Hawaii COVID cluster report links 30 cases to Oahu elementary school

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) investigated a cluster of 30 COVID-19 cases connected to an elementary school on Oahu in August and September.

The DOH reported that, in a classroom full of 30 students and school staff, seven tested positive for COVID and one case exhibiting symptoms was “epidemiologically linked.” Additionally, 22 secondary cases were discovered among household members.

Out of all 30 cases, six were vaccinated — one school staff member and five secondary cases. One of the secondary cases was unvaccinated and hospitalized.

According to the DOH, the school enforced several prevention strategies to help stop the spread of COVID: mask-wearing, physical distancing, as well as screening and testing being done on students, faculty and staff. However, the DOH found that the cases were linked to poor classroom ventilation.

Teachers reported shutting windows and closing doors in order to minimize outdoor noise levels and maintain air conditioning.

DOH officials said keeping windows and doors open to improve classroom ventilation and airflow — in addition to following COVID prevention strategies — can add “an extra layer of protection to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between students.”

The DOH urges students and staff who are exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus or feeling sick to stay home and get tested. For the DOH’s full COVID cluster report for Thursday, Oct. 28, click here.