Hawaii COVID-19 cases now total at 175, 49 have recovered

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State Department of Health announced 24 new COVID-19 cases in Hawaii, bringing the state total to 175 on March 29.

Here’s the breakdown of total cases:

HawaiiHawaii residents
8 (1 new)		Non-Hawaii
residents
4 (1 new)		Total
12 (2)
  Honolulu110 (11 new)6 (0)116 (11)
  Kauai7 (1 new)5 (0)12 (1)
  Maui16 (4 new)4 (0)20 (4)
HI residents diagnosed outside of HI  2 (0)
Pending  13 (6)
    
Total Required Hospitalization: 12 (0) 
Total Deaths: 0 (0)
Released from Isolation: 49 (10 new)

Required Hospitalization: 12 (0)
Hawaii deaths: 0 (0)

