Hawaii COVID-19 cases now total at 175, 49 have recovered

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State Department of Health announced 24 new COVID-19 cases in Hawaii, bringing the state total to 175 on March 29.
Here’s the breakdown of total cases:
|Hawaii
|Hawaii residents
8 (1 new)
|Non-Hawaii
residents
4 (1 new)
|Total
12 (2)
|Honolulu
|110 (11 new)
|6 (0)
|116 (11)
|Kauai
|7 (1 new)
|5 (0)
|12 (1)
|Maui
|16 (4 new)
|4 (0)
|20 (4)
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|2 (0)
|Pending
|13 (6)
|Total Required Hospitalization: 12 (0)
Total Deaths: 0 (0)
Released from Isolation: 49 (10 new)
Required Hospitalization: 12 (0)
Hawaii deaths: 0 (0)