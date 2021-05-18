Hawaii County to end coronavirus district testing program

FILE – In this photo illustration, a 10-year-old schoolboy poses as he takes a NHS step-by-step coronavirus Covid-19 (Rapid Antigen Test) lateral flow home test on May 12, 2021 in Glastonbury, England. (Getty Images photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County will host its last COVID-19 community testing site on Saturday, May 22, at Kona in the West Hawaii Civic Center before transitioning away from its community district testing program.

County officials say testing will transition to medical care providers, which have been doing a majority of testing since COVID-19 vaccines became available.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Civil Defense administrator Talmadge Magno says there has been a steady decline in demand for testing services.

“With 52% of our island’s population receiving at least one vaccination shot, we feel that it is time to transition away from our community district testing program. We have seen a steady decline in demand for services and feel that the medical care providers around the island are now equipped to begin taking on the role of community testing.” Talmadge Magno, Civil Defense Administrator

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said, Hawaii Island has done a great job at keeping COVID-19 numbers low. The mayor says he wants to continue seeing his community get vaccinated.

“As we begin to make this transition to our on-island medical care providers, we would like to encourage our community to continue getting vaccinated to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our county. We are on the path to normalcy, and with your help, we will be able to beat this virus once and for all, but it will take all of us.” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth

Below is a list of COVID-19 testing facilities. Officials advise members of the public to call their respective facility to get instructions on how to get a COVID-19 test.