Hawaii County releases updated coronavirus emergency rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth announced on Tuesday, June 1, that he signed the Mayor’s Emergency Rule No. 15 and an Eighth Supplementary Emergency Proclamation on Saturday, May 29.

The current Hawaii County state of emergency is extended until July 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic under the Eighth Emergency Proclamation.

The Mayor’s Emergency Rule No. 15 opened commercial boating capacity to 100% and increased attendance capacity at outdoor sporting events to 75 people and indoor sporting events to 25 people.

All travel policies are deferred to the Hawaii Safe Travels program under the Emergency Rule No 15.

“With a growing number of those in our community receiving their vaccines, we feel that it is now time to begin reopening our island and loosening restrictions safely. Increasing gathering sizes for sporting events to ensure that parents have the opportunity to watch their keiki compete has been one of our biggest priorities. Sports and other activities are invaluable to the health, safety, and sanity of many of our youth, and we look forward to promoting the participation of their parents at their games and practices. We also look forward to allowing our commercial boating activities to return to full capacity, as we now know that the potential for spread is severely lessened when outside.” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth

The Mayor’s Emergency Rule No. 15 and an Eighth Supplementary Emergency Proclamation went into immediate effect on Saturday, according to Mayor Mitch Roth.