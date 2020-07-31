Hawaii County releases 5-year plan to direct responsible tourism

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Hawaii released a five-year tourism plan for the island to ensure responsible tourism.

The “Hawaii Island Tourism Strategic Plan 2020-2025” was developed after conducting research and gathered input. The input involved over 400 representatives from the visitor industry, community and public and private sectors to involve a range of views for the future direction of tourism on Hawaii Island.

“If we are going to share with visitors, it must come from a place of abundance,” said a community member from Hamakua.

Another shared, “Educating people before they get to the island is important. People should know quickly what to do and what not to do. They need to be a part of the solutions.”

The four goals are related to responsible tourism, pono-based communication, place-based communication and infrastructure.

Latest Stories on KHON2