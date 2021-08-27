Hawaii County reduces gatherings to 10 indoors, 10 outdoors to limit amount of COVID patients in hospitals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Stronger restrictions are being put into place on the Big Island.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth on Friday announced all social gatherings have been reduce to 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors. Members of a single residence are not restricted.

All beaches and parks will remain open, however, all pavilions will be closed; canopies and pop-up tents will not be allowed.

It’ll be business as usual for retailers, restaurants and places of worship, as long as proper social distancing, mask wearing, gathering and other COVID measures are being followed. Those caught breaking the rules will be fined $250.

“Furthermore, anyone found in violation of breaking quarantine will be fined $500 no questions asked,” Roth said. “At this point we have reached community spread, and the best way we can reduce our chances of spreading the virus is to ensure that we can continue to all do the little things to keep our community safe.”

Roth said as of Thursday, 20 of the island’s 24 ICU beds were full, 16 of which were COVID patients with nine ventilators.

Click here for a list of Hawaii County’s COVID rules.