Hawaii County ramps up testing, hospital preparations as it sees record number of COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 9, which is the highest total for the county since the pandemic began.

While many of the cases are part of known clusters, there has been a growing amount of community spread within the county.

The Department of Health said that out of the 45 new cases reported, 16 are from the Hilo Life Care Center, two are from the University of the Nations and 27 of the new cases aren’t associated with those clusters.

“There is evidence of community transmission in many parts of the island right now, though there may be very defined clusters at this time, our investigation may find more little pockets,” said Jason Dela Cruz with the Department of Health.

He said that COVID-19 cases are increasing in areas like Hilo said Kailua-Kona.

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii said it is also monitoring the situation on the Big Island very closely.

“We are concerned about the increasing cases. We’re very concerned about what has happened over there in the last couple of months, and the clusters that have been occurring over there in the schools and [in] a couple of other places,” said Health Care Association of Hawaii President and CEO Hilton Raethel.

He said that hospitals on the island are doing okay in terms of capacity, with 64 percent of total beds and 67 percent of ICU beds in use. However, that could change in the next two weeks, as the virus incubates. He said that they have staff in place, just in case.

“We have some additional staff on the big island right now as a result of the contract … we got some funding from the governor for CARES Act funding, and there are nine additional staff in Hilo,” said Raethel.

The additional staff includes an ICU nurse, five medical nurses and a respiratory specialist. More staff will come in at the end of the month.

Hilo Medical Center said that they are on alert as well.

“As the largest hospital on the Big Island, we have an obligation to our community to be at the ready. Just in the last two days, we had a quite large shipment of PPE come in,” said Elena Cabatu, who is with the Hilo Medical Center.

They are asking people to do their part to stay safe.

“It’s everyone’s individual responsibility to make sure they’re doing what’s right, so we can keep that [COVID-19] number low, so we can make sure that it doesn’t have a huge impact on our hospitals,” said Cabatu.

Another major part of controlling the COVID spread is testing. Free testing will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the West Hawaii Civic Center.

“We are really beefing up with testing because that’s the key to everything,” said Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim.

“The purpose of the test was to find who is positive and we’ll continue working throughout the island and identify the cluster areas.” Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim

