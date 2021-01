HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth continues to rest and recover at home, after being released from the hospital two days ago.

He had surgeries to install a stent and pacemaker. So how is he doing and what about COVID-19 vaccination efforts?

Cyrus Johansen, public information officer with the Office of Hawaii County’s Mayor, joined Wake Up 2day with more.