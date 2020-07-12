Hawaii County promotes health, fitness for kupuna with new website

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii County has created a health and fitness website for kupuna.
The website is 808b-fit.com and it contains videos for kupuna to play and move along with. There’s a video for stretching, tai chi, yoga, dancing, dance fitness, bon dance, hula, and chair dancing, and chair yoga.
To watch the videos, click here.
