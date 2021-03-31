Hawaii County official tests positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Authorities on the Big Island announced on Wednesday, March 31, that a Hawaii County official tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Mitch Roth’s administration will update residents if any other positive cases are detected.

According to the County of Hawaii, other officials have been notified of the positive result while the Department of Health (DOH) and Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency address the issue.

Mayor Roth said, the positive case is an example of the threat that COVID-19 still poses to the community.

“This is a sobering example of the real and evident threat that COVID-19 poses in our community. As we continue to work through this situation in our own workplace to protect the health and safety of others in our community, we would like to remind folks that this can happen to anyone, and now, more than ever, we need to be vigilant and do all we can to keep each other safe. This includes getting our vaccine when it becomes available to us, and continuing all of the social distancing protocols that we have become so accustomed to. We wish our employee speedy recovery and thank the community for their patience and understanding as we work through this – together.” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth

Contact tracing will be conducted by the DOH and Civil Defense Agency and individuals who had close contact with the positive official are being notified.

Those with extended close contact with the official have begun quarantine protocol and employees closest to the official are being tested for COVID-19.