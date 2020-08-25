Hawaii County offering rent and mortgage assistance amid the pandemic

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island households impacted by the pandemic can now apply for rent and mortgage assistance.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Applications can be found online, or residents can call any of the 6 local non-profits partnering with the county.

Below is a list of participating organizations and their phone numbers.

Applicants must be Big Island residents, at least 18 years old, lost income due to COVID-19, and have current annual household incomes at or below the area median.

For specific questions and inquiries, contact one of the organizations above.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories