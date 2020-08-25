Hawaii County offering rent and mortgage assistance amid the pandemic

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island households impacted by the pandemic can now apply for rent and mortgage assistance.
Applications can be found online, or residents can call any of the 6 local non-profits partnering with the county.
Below is a list of participating organizations and their phone numbers.
- Hawaii Community Assets and Hawaii Community Lending: 808-934-0801
- Hope Services Hawaii: 808-935-3050
- Hawaii First Federal Credit Union: 808-933-6600
- Neighborhood Place of Puna: 808-965-5550
- Hawaii Island Home for Recovery: 808-640-4443 or 808-934-7852
- Habitat for Humanity Hawaii Island: 808-450-2118
Applicants must be Big Island residents, at least 18 years old, lost income due to COVID-19, and have current annual household incomes at or below the area median.
For specific questions and inquiries, contact one of the organizations above.
