Hawaii County offering rent and mortgage assistance amid the pandemic

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island households impacted by the pandemic can now apply for rent and mortgage assistance.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Applications can be found online, or residents can call any of the 6 local non-profits partnering with the county.

Below is a list of participating organizations and their phone numbers.

Applicants must be Big Island residents, at least 18 years old, lost income due to COVID-19, and have current annual household incomes at or below the area median.

For specific questions and inquiries, contact one of the organizations above.

Latest Stories on KHON2