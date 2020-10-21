Hawaii County offering free COVID testing through Oct. 24

Hawaii County is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at several sites across the Big Island from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24.

Insurance is not necessary to receive a test, but those that are insured are asked to bring their insurance card. There is no co-pay for individuals being tested.

Drive-thru dates and locations are:

  • Wednesday, October 21: Keauhou Shopping Center, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Wednesday, October 21: Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.  Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance.
  • Friday, October 23: Keauhou Shopping Center, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Saturday, October 24: Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, Kahuku Park, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 

Those who are tested must wear a face covering at all times and observe social distancing guidelines.

For more information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.

