Hawaii County offering free COVID testing through Oct. 24

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at several sites across the Big Island from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24.
Insurance is not necessary to receive a test, but those that are insured are asked to bring their insurance card. There is no co-pay for individuals being tested.
Drive-thru dates and locations are:
- Wednesday, October 21: Keauhou Shopping Center, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
- Wednesday, October 21: Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance.
- Friday, October 23: Keauhou Shopping Center, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
- Saturday, October 24: Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, Kahuku Park, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Those who are tested must wear a face covering at all times and observe social distancing guidelines.
For more information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.
