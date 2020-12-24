Hawaii County medical staff receive COVID-19 vaccines

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii County first responders along with medical employees from Hilo Medical Center were among the first group of emergency responders on Big Island to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Approximately 200 first responders received vaccinations Wednesday morning at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. The doses were administered by the Department of Health in collaboration with the County of Hawaii.

Vaccinations were administered via a two lane drive-through to adhere to county and state social distancing orders.

Hilo Medical Center says it received two trays of the vaccine on Monday, Dec. 21 and split one of the trays with the North Hawaii Community Hospital. The medical center adds that over 150 employees volunteered to receive the vaccine. Hilo Medical Center was given 1,500 doses made available for its staff.





Courtesy: Hilo Medical Center / Hawaii Health System Corporation

Vaccinations are expected to continue on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 26. Healthcare providers in East Hawaii are expected to begin administering their doses as early as Monday, Dec. 28.

Similarly, a second round of first responder vaccinations is planned for the Kona district on Thursday, Dec. 24.