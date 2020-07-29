WATCH: Hawaii County mayor to discuss county’s COVID-19 situation, island policies

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Mayor Harry Kim to undergo surgery to clear blockage in artery

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim discusses the coronavirus situation in the county, as well as review the county’s policies.

Eric Honda of the Dept. of Health will also appear during this press conference.

This will take place at 2 p.m.

Latest Stories at KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories