Hawaii County mayor requests gov. approval to reduce size of gatherings

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — In a new rule, Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim is requesting the governor’s approval to reduce the size of gatherings in the county.

“This is a community issue, and we need the community’s help. Our response to any positive cases is to identify and isolate the people involved,” the mayor said.

If approved, the new rule would limit both indoor and outdoor social gatherings to 10 people. It would also reduce the size of sports practices from 35 to 25, and competitive play from 100 to 50.

The rule would also extend the COVID-19 emergency period to the end of September 2020, as well as the continuation of self-quarantine requirements for all travel to Hawaii Island.

In light of increased numbers of COVID-19 in our community, Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim has submitted his COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 11, to Governor Ige for review and approval.

