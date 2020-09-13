Hawaii County Mayor Kim calls for removal of state veterans home administrators

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim is calling for the immediate removal of administrators at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

COVID-19 has ravaged the facility with almost all the residents in the home testing positive since the outbreak started in late August.

Kupuna, or elders, are among the most vulnerable when it comes to fighting off COVID-19. Physicians have said time and time again, how important it is to take extra care to prevent them from getting infected. Mayor Kim said administrators at the state veterans home in Hilo failed to do that.

Yukio Okutsu State veterans home is dealing with one of the most deadly clusters in the state so far.

Since August 22, 10 residents of the facility have died due to COVID-19.

A total of 66 of the roughly 80 residents there tested positive along with 27 staff.

Mayor Harry Kim said what’s happening there is “unacceptable.”

“It should be an immediate change in regards to administration. And that administration, present administration, should be removed until the review is finished,” Mayor Kim said.

A team from the VA visited the facility to conduct the review Wednesday and Friday.

“Yesterday when we were there it was a very collaborative meeting,” said U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Nurse Executive Dorene Sommers.

“We were able to provide them some suggestions and share many of the best practices that we brought with us from the mainland and that we’ve learned in the COVID crisis.”

Sommers would not share specifics, but said they would submit a report.

Mayor Kim met with the group Friday at the facility.

“Based on the things the review pointed out, those things that should have been addressed were not addressed adequately. And who’s fault is that? It has to be administration,” said Mayor Kim.

Avalon Healthcare Group Spokesperson Allison Griffiths said they are following guidelines.

“We’ve been following, and are very well versed on the CDC protocols for COVID and infection control, and the processes for procedures and those have all been followed,” said Griffiths.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz “called on Avalon Health Care to review and improve its infection control policies and practices as all three of its facilities in Hawai’i have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks.”

In June, 12 residents and six staff tested positive at Hale Nani Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. The facility had a second outbreak in August with another 12 residents and 11 staff contracting the virus.

The Avalon Care Center in Kalihi had a small cluster in August, that infected three residents and two staff members.

Mayor Kim said he expects the report on the veterans home to be submitted Monday.

