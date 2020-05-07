Live Now
Hawaii County mayor issues a new rule that expands on reopening businesses, parks

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim undergoes outpatient procedure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim issued an emergency rule that expands on Governor Ige’s seventh supplemental proclamation that concerns reopening businesses and certain parks on May 6.

According to Mayor Kim, private and public golf courses will be reopened. Hilo Municipal Golf Course will open effective Monday, May 11, 2020, with modified rules for play and social distancing requirements in effect.  

Along with those businesses identified in the Governor’s 7th Supplemental Proclamation, the Mayor’s Rule 4 clarifies designated businesses that may reopen in Hawaii County, with noted restrictions and guidelines: 

  1. All real estate services.  
  2. Florist, nursery, plant sales.  
  3. Other retail sales, such as: 
    • Bicycle shop sales and repair;  
    • Bookstores; 
    • Jewelry shop sales and repair; 
    • Pet grooming and boarding; 
    • Shops that sell walking/running shoes, apparel and exercise equipment; 
    • Surf and swimming equipment shop sales and repair. 
  4. Automated service providers.  

The following parks will be opened on a limited basis for outdoor exercise: 

  • Hilo Bayfront Trails 
  • Kaumana Lani Park (Hokulani) 
  • Machado Acres Park 
  • Waiohinu Park 
  • Clarence Lum Won Park 
  • Walua Trail 

Rule 4 identifies the following additional restroom facilities are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 

  • Carlsmith Beach Park 
  • Richardson Ocean Park 
  • Wai‘ohinu Park 
  • Clarence Lum Won Park 

Rule 4 identifies the following additional parks for passage/direct access to the ocean: 

  • Carlsmith Beach Park 
  • Richardson Ocean Park 
  • Mahukona Wharf (does not include the park section) 

Rule 4 consolidates and amends the Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rules 1, 2, and 3 and incorporates the Governor’s 7th Supplementary Proclamation dated May 5, 2020. 

Violators of Rule 4 may be subject to a fine of up to $5,000 or one-year imprisonment, or both.  The Rule remains effective throughout the pandemic emergency, or until terminated sooner by order of the Mayor. 

To request no-cost assistance in providing a safe and healthy business for employees and customers, contact the COVID Task Force on Education and Prevention at  935-0031.  

Trending Stories