HONOLULU (KHON2) — Of the 109 new cases reported, none are on Hawaii Island and they currently have just one active case.
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim joined us to discuss the reason behind the low numbers and why he’s against reinstating the interisland 14 day travel quarantine.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim Against Interisland Travel Quarantine
- Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino Wants Interisland Travel Quarantine Reinstated
- Primary Election Fast Approaching
- Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami Discusses COVID-19 Cases and Interisland Travel Quarantine
- Ask a Doctor: Returning to School During the Pandemic