Hawaii County mayor allows reopening of most businesses, activities; bars, nightclubs will remain closed

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Mayor Harry Kim to undergo surgery to clear blockage in artery

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim will be allowing the reopening of most businesses, operations and activities on June 15.

This will also include short-term vacation rentals.

Exceptions to this rule, however, include bars, nightclubs, and other specified venues. Those will remain closed until further notice.

All restrictions and physical distancing requirements will remain in place.

Under Exhibit 5 of the Mayor’s new Rule, the following businesses, operations and activities identified below shall remain closed:

  • Bars
  • Nightclubs
  • Public Swimming Pools
  • Large indoor venues (concerts, sports, conventions, expos)
  • Large outdoor venues (concerts, sports, conventions, expos)
  • Road races (marathons, triathlons, etc.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories