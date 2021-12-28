Hawaii County limits indoor social gatherings to 10 as COVID cases continue to surge statewide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County has reduced its indoor social gathering limit as COVID-19 cases continue to surge statewide during the holiday season.

Mayor Mitch Roth’s second amended COVID-19 emergency rule brings down the indoor gathering limit from 25 people to 10. Managing Director Lee Lord signed the rule for the mayor on Monday, Dec. 27, due to Roth’s mandatory quarantine after testing positive for the virus over Christmas weekend.

“We know people are going to gather to celebrate the New Year, and we want to ensure that if they do, that they do so outdoors, where it’s safe,” Roth said in a statement. “The new variant is extremely transmissible and is spreading quickly. The science says that outdoor gatherings are much safer than indoors, and we would like to encourage all of our residents to adhere to the new limits.”

Roth adds that he doesn’t want to roll back any other restrictions, and the only way to ensure that outcome is to wear your mask, socially distance, and stay home when you feel sick.

The county defines social gatherings as events that bring together multiple people from separate households in a single space at the same time. They include but are not limited to: get-togethers, banquets, barbecues, concerts, fairs, festivals, funerals, weddings, luaus, parades and picnics.

Outdoor social gatherings remain limited to 100 people. Click here to read the latest emergency rule.

Local health officials continue to advise residents to get vaccinated and to get boosted to combat the surge. Shots are free and being administered statewide.