From the DOH’s website, Mar 17, 2019

The state Department of Health (DOH) said that Hawaii County has its first case of coronavirus.

The DOH said late Tuesday that the presumptive positive total for the state is now at 14. There were 93 negative test results and nine persons self-monitoring with DOH supervision.

“The DOH is in charge, and the County is providing support in any way that the DOH requests,” Hawaii County spokesperson, Janet Snyder said.

The DOH said they are still gathering more information on these new cases.